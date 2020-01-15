Встреча при выходе с самолета благодаря чему не придется не только искать машину, но и путаться в аэропорте, безуспешно ища нужный выход и стоянку автомобилей;

Помощь с багажом что приобретает особую актуальность, если вы путешествуете семьёй, с детьми или тяжелыми чемоданами;

Фиксированная стоимость проезда что определяется заранее и остается стабильной на протяжении всего периода путешествия – благодаря подобной специфике работы компания Taxi Transfer Service надежно защищает своих клиентов от мошенничества и переплат;

Корректировка времени подачи машины в зависимости от приземления вашего рейса – вам не нужно будет нервничать или доплачивать за простои при задержке самолета, наши специалисты самостоятельно отслеживают информацию о рейсах, корректируя подачу авто;

Возможность поездки всей семьей большой компанией или даже группой туристов, что достигается благодаря огромному транспортному парку авто, где вам подберут транспорт на оптимальное количество посадочных мест, примечательно что ни одно такси возле аэропорта не возьмет на борт более 4-х человек.

Наличие всего необходимого путешественнику в том числе прохладной воды в салоне, а также детских кресел при путешествии семьей.

Transfer and taxi in Italy

Italy is one of the best countries that is suitable for a tourist holiday. Here you can choose both a ski type of recreation and sightseeing. On the territory of the country there are more than 50 UNESCO World Heritage Sites, which include the Historical Center of Florence, the Botanical Garden in Padua, the city of Verona, the Dolomites and other famous attractions. In the Italian capital you can find the residence of the Pope, the head of the Catholic Church.

But not only monuments and the Pope attract tourists. In Italy there are all possible types of recreation: sea vacations, skiing, thermal and lake resorts.

You can have a thousand and one reasons to visit this wonderful country, but regardless of the purpose of the trip – you need to book a transfer in Italy and now we will explain why!

Why is it better to order a transfer from us?

Among taxi services there are both large private companies and small services. To call a taxi, you need to make a call to such a company and leave a request for a transport call. This simply requires knowledge of the Italian language. In addition, small companies often practice overpricing travel from / to places of tourist congestion. Unlike similar companies, in Taxi Transfer Service the cost of all trips is reviewed at the beginning of the season and remains constant throughout the tourist season. You can book a transfer with us. Also, trips in all directions are available for ordering online using the form on this site.

In addition, for a trip with large groups of people and a lot of luggage, it will be much easier and cheaper to order a transfer in our company than to organize a group trip together with temperamental Italians!

English-speaking taxi in Italy is a real dream of every traveler. After all, it is with the arrival in the country that a real vacation should begin, and not vanity and the search for suitable transport to the resort. That is why the Taxi Transfer Service company strives to create all conditions so that a taxi in Italy from the airport and around the country becomes one of the best moments of relaxation with the opportunity to explore the surroundings in a comfortable setting and just enjoy the coolness of a cozy lounge, the courtesy of the staff and the high quality of service. This will make the start of the trip excellent. After all, as you start the trip, you will spend it.